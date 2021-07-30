DRA entries close one week today

There’s just one week to go until the deadline for independents to enter the 2022 Drinks Retailing Awards.

The awards are scheduled to be back live at a gala event in London in February, and the 2022 DRAs have had a makeover with some new categories to take into account the changing face of the off-trade in recent times.

Our Online Growth Award will recognise those bricks and mortar retailers who successfully pivoted to ramp up their ecommerce offering with spectacular results during the pandemic.

We’ve also introduced a special award to recognise those businesses who have great marketing communications, including social media, and brilliant events programmes – mainly online this year, of course, but also embracing real-life events as we all look forward to some sort of normality.

The full list of Drinks Retailing Awards independent categories is as follows:

Hybrid Retailer of the Year

Convenience Store of the Year

Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year

Independent Beer & Cider Retailer of the Year

Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year

Independent Wine Retailer of the Year

Luxury Retailer of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

Specialist Online Drinks Retailer of the Year

Regional Chain of the Year

Best Independent Retailer Events & Communications

Online Growth Award

Enter now here. The closing date is August 6.