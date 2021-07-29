Laiba cocktails range given UK launch

A range of ready-to-drink cocktails has launched in the UK after success in luxury hotels in Asia.

The Laiba Beverages range was created by Michael Chen, former bar manager of The Roosevelt in Sydney and bartender at Eau-de-Vie in the same city.

The range comprises Earl’s Old Fashioned, I Am Coconuts, In Love With Rosemary, Twisted Negroni, Cold Brew Martini, Passion De-Light, Laiba Sour and Bloody Mary.

Alcohol strengths range from 11.7-26.3% abv with the UK RRP at £7.50 for a 12.5cl bottle.

A £59 gift set of all eight cocktails is available in addition to two multipacks featuring six bottles each (both RRP £45).

The name comes from a combination of two Chinese characters which together can be read as “the bar that comes to you”.

Chen and co-founders Alexander Petersen, Mark Connolly and Lars Battefeld spent two years on research and development, using only natural ingredients, including award-winning craft spirits and cold press juices that have a shelf life of 18 to 36 months.

No preservatives or artificial additives are used in the drinks.

Chen said: “Our mission is to create luxury bottled cocktails to the same high standard as those served in the best bars in the world.

“We only work with the highest quality spirits and world-renowned drinks brands, in order to create fantastic cocktails made to my own recipes. ”

Petersen added: “We are delighted to be stocked in many 5-star hotel groups such as the Shangri-La, Four Seasons and The Ritz Carlton, as well as airline lounges and cruise liners, and look forward to introducing our bottled cocktails to hospitality venues in the UK as well as the off-trade, particularly following our success in Asia.”

