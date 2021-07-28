Bottle design to fuel Linlithgow’s whisky dreams

Scotland’s Linlithgow distillery has created a new bottle design for its Lin gin.

The West Lothian distiller said the move to create its own bespoke look would help advance its ambitions to move into Scotch whisky.

The bottle was designed by Italian glass company Vetreolite on an initial concept by Linlithgow co-founder Ross Jamieson.

The jade-coloured bottle features local landmarks.

Jamieson said: “We have always strived to use our town’s rich history and iconic buildings throughout our branding.

“When we launched three years ago we were very fortunate to source a stock bottle for our gin brand, with a shape that reflected Linlithgow Palace and St Michael’s Church spire – both of which are synonymous with Linlithgow.

“However, we have ambitious growth objectives and, to realise these and integrate our future plans for distilling whisky, we wanted to create our own bottle.

“Initially I came up with a few sketches of ideas and we passed these over to our glass partners at Vetroelite.

“Their design team helped us to refine these, resulting in a bottle we are extremely proud of that introduces foil lettering on an offset label to create a contemporary bottle that truly reflects the quality of our gin.

“Featuring elements of five of Linlithgow’s most renowned landmarks and with our distillery name embossed into the shoulder of the bottle and our logo on the base, this bottle truly belongs to Linlithgow, especially as the skyline image has been taken from a photograph belonging to Linlithgow local Martin Brown.”

Linlithgow Palace is represented by the bottle shape and the horizontal ribbing on the bottle which signifies layers of stone and brick.

St Michael’s Church spire is represented by the bottle shape and the impression of a Crown of Thorns spire when viewing the bottle from above – and in the Linlithgow Distillery logo embossed on the bottom of the bottle.

St Magdalene’s Distillery – the last whisky distillery in Linlithgow, which closed in 1983 – is represented by the cupola top on the bottle.

The Maltings, originally Mains Distillery, which was converted into a malting house before recently being developed into apartments, is also represented by the cupola on the bottle.

Linlithgow Loch is represented by the jade green colour of the bottle, which has been used throughout the distillery’s branding since its launch.

The new bottle is available for Lin’s dry gin now and will be introduced for its Navy Strength and Cask Aged gins in the coming months.

