Black Sheep brewery uses stout to make a vodka

North Yorkshire’s Black Sheep Brewery has made a vodka distilled from its Imperial Russian stout.

It said adding the beer to the distillation gives extra depth and creaminess to the finished vodka.

Black Sheep vodka is single-shot distilled in a copper alembic still over an open flame.

It’s the brewer’s second venture into spirits after launching a gin in 2019. It has also entered the cider market with Bobby Horn’s Easy Apple Cider.

Executive director Jo Theakston said: “We are proud of our brewing heritage and Yorkshire roots, so using the influences of our beers we have created a vodka of uncompromising quality, character and smoothness.

“The use of our Imperial Russian stout brings a unique and rich taste that vodka drinkers will enjoy.

“Black Sheep Vodka is an important step on our journey to become a sustainable and diverse drinks business.

“We are committed to quality and in the last 30 years we have built a brand that is respected and trusted by our pub, retail and wholesale customers, as well as, of course, the public, who always look forward to our innovation in beer and now in new categories.

“This gives us the confidence to be creative and to continue developing products that challenge the market and offer something different.”

The vodka is priced at £41.45 on Black Sheep’s own website.

