Edrington sells Snow Leopard vodka to US drink firm

The Snow Leopard vodka brand has been bought by the American drinks company Next Frontier Brands.

Snow Leopard was founded in 2006 and was owned by the Scotch whisky producer Edrington.

The vodka joins a portfolio of Next Frontier brands that includes Muhu CBD gin and the Lincolnshire-based gin and rum producer Bottomley Distillers.



Snow Leopard is a super-premium, six-times distilled spelt grain vodka made in Poland.

It supports the Snow Leopard Trust having made US$500,000 in donations to the animal conservation charity to date.



Joe Magnacca, president and chief executive of Next Frontier Brands, said: “Snow Leopard has gained exceptional traction in focus markets like South Korea and the US and is well positioned to increase its global market share in other premium vodka markets.



“We will continue to build brand equity and strategically scale globally.”



Snow Leopard is listed by high-end spirits retailers in the UK where it typically sells for between £35 and £40 a bottle.

