Wrexham away kit gin from Aviation

Aviation gin has introduced a second limited edition to tie in with the ownership of Wrexham AFC by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The pair also own the American gin brand and the limited edition comes with a green label to match the football club’s new away kit.

The colour was chosen as it’s the same as McElhenney’s favourite NFL team the Philadelphia Eagles.



Wrexham FC executive director Humphrey Ker said: “We were absolutely delighted to extend our partnership with our official gin partner, Aviation American gin, and the new away edition bottles are a small part of what supporters can look forward to as the partnership develops this season.

“The new away shirt, pairing Rob’s love of Wrexham AFC and Philadelphia Eagles, looks great and we hope fans of legal drinking age will raise a glass to toast what we all hope will be a very exciting season on and off the pitch.”



Aviation American Gin is distributed in the UK by Proof Drinks.

