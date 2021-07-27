Wrexham away kit gin from Aviation

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 27 July, 2021

Aviation gin has introduced a second limited edition to tie in with the ownership of Wrexham AFC by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The pair also own the American gin brand and the limited edition comes with a green label to match the football club’s new away kit.

The colour was chosen as it’s the same as McElhenney’s favourite NFL team the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wrexham FC executive director Humphrey Ker said: “We were absolutely delighted to extend our partnership with our official gin partner, Aviation American gin, and the new away edition bottles are a small part of what supporters can look forward to as the partnership develops this season. 

“The new away shirt, pairing Rob’s love of Wrexham AFC and Philadelphia Eagles, looks great and we hope fans of legal drinking age will raise a glass to toast what we all hope will be a very exciting season on and off the pitch.”

Aviation American Gin is distributed in the UK by Proof Drinks.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. William Grant & Sons launches e-commerce platform…
  3. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  4. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  5. A Greener Approach
  6. LWC adds to its hard seltzer portfolio with…
  7. Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro…
  8. Didsbury Gin reveals new senior hires
  9. Virgin Wines launches exclusive Tuffers' Tipple…
  10. Good Things brewery damaged by lightning strike…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95