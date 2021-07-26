Good Things brewery damaged by lightning strike fire

A Sussex brewery was badly damaged by fire after being struck by lightning on Sunday.

Good Things Brewing, based in Eridge, near Tunbridge Wells, shared images of the damage on its social media accounts, from which the picture featured here was taken.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called to the brewery in a converted barn at 1.07pm and six fire engines attended the incident initially.

This was scaled back to four at 4pm but crews remained in attendance into the evening.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Co-founder Chris Drummond said in the brewery’s media posts that “we are all in shock”.

Drummond added: “Our beloved 17th century barn, the home to our brewery was struck by lightning today and has sadly burned to the ground.

“Thankfully the team and I are all safe and no one was hurt.

“The barn is something our family and brew team treasured with so many fond memories and we are deeply saddened but we are very thankful no one was on site today.

“Thank you to everyone who has offered their support so far.”

Later, the company posted on its Facebook account that it was “absolutely overwhelmed” by the support he had received from other breweries including Rooster’s, Magic Rock, Polly’s and Pressure Drop.

Good Things claims to be "the first closed loop, fully sustainable brewery”, which bores its own water, creates it own power and turns spent grains in to flour to sell to pizza restaurants and bakeries.

A £750,000 upgrade of the brewery was complated in early 2020.

