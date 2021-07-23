Two weeks left to enter the Drinks Retailing Awards

The deadline for independents to enter the 2022 Drinks Retailing Awards is just two weeks away.

The awards are scheduled to be back live at a gala event in London in February, and the 2022 DRAs have had a makeover with some new categories to take into account the changing face of the off-trade in recent times.

Our Online Growth Award will recognise those bricks and mortar retailers who successfully pivoted to ramp up their ecommerce offering with spectacular results during the pandemic.

We’ve also introduced a special award to recognise those businesses who have great marketing communications, including social media, and brilliant events programmes – mainly online this year, of course, but also embracing real-life events as we all look forward to some sort of normality.

This year’s winner of the category for Independent Retailer Promotion of the Year was Tring Winery, which caught the eye of the judges for the way it pivoted to online tastings last year with its own bespoke packaging solution for wine samples.

Co-founder Jamie Smith said: “We were absolutely thrilled. It showed that we had been able to achieve something unique with our new wine tasting and packaging solution.

“It gave us the confidence that we were on the right track and we have been able to go from strength to strength ever since.

“It has been great to publicise our award, not only through websites and social media but also on the live shows that we got the award for.

“We are hugely excited for the future, as we are able to get the retail space back open, and continue our online concept that was born out of the pandemic.”

The full list of Drinks Retailing Awards independent categories is as follows:

Hybrid Retailer of the Year

Convenience Store of the Year

Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year

Independent Beer & Cider Retailer of the Year

Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year

Independent Wine Retailer of the Year

Luxury Retailer of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

Specialist Online Drinks Retailer of the Year

Regional Chain of the Year

Best Independent Retailer Events & Communications

Online Growth Award

Enter now here. The closing date is August 6.

