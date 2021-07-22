Moet Hennessy brings Volcan De Mi Tierra Tequila to UK

Moët Hennessy is launching Volcan De Mi Tierra Tequila into the UK.

Created in 2017 in the volcanic region of Jalisco, Volcan De Mi Tierra has been borne out of an entrepreneurial partnership between the Gallardo family and Moët Hennessy.

Volcan De Mi Tierra, which translates into ‘land of the volcano,’ represents a celebration of provenance and legacy, according to Moët Hennessy. Volcan De Mi Tierra is among one of an incredibly small number of tequila brands with its own distillery, which sits at the base of the volcano and is home to a distinctive distilling process that marries history and tradition with innovation.

Made from 100% Blue Agave with no additives, Volcan De Mi Tierra is built on an assemblage, selecting the very best agave from two regions of Jalisco, Lowlands and Highlands, with each being distilled separately before blending, to create a complex and elegant final spirit.

“Over the last five years, we have been working to expand our capabilities and capacity at Volcan’s very own distillery,” said Santiago Cortina Gallardo, Volcan De Mi Tierra chief executive officer and member of the founding Gallardo family.

He continued: “Throughout this process we have continuously refined our craft and have ultimately produced world-class expressions. Volcan De Mi Tierra is not only a tequila, it is the creation of a unique profile, enhancing all the nuances from each region. We look forward to further sharing Volcan De Mi Tierra with the world.”

Julien Morel, chief executive of Volcan De Mi Tierra said: “Tequila is one of the fastest growing spirit categories, with continuous premiumisation of the offer. After a successful introduction in the US and Mexico, we are thrilled to bring Volcan De Mi Tierra to new territories and demonstrate what tequila is capable to offer in terms of taste, craft and experience. The UK market is particularly important for Volcan, where we see exponential interest for tequila, from discerning consumers and influential trade.”

Two different expressions are available in the UK: Blanco and Cristalino – each one is representative of the deep sense of community, passion and commitment that surrounds the Volcan De Mi Tierra, borne out of the Gallardo family values. The mantra is an appreciation for the heart, care and craftsmanship that is applied to each step of the process, from the field to the bottle:

Volcan De Mi Tierra Blanco delivers a unique blend from agave terroirs, unveiling the herbal and spicy aromas from the Lowlands, with the fruity and floral notes from the Highlands. It can be enjoyed mixed into cocktails or neat or with ice cubes. RRP: £44

Volcan De Mi Tierra Cristalino is an añejo tequila, aged for months with different cask finishes; after extracting wood color by natural filtration, Volcan Cristalino offers a clear liquid yet with “an incredible depth” and a fusion of aromas: dried fruits, chocolate, vanilla and cooked agave flavors, best enjoyed neat or over ice. RRP: £62

The Volcan De Mi Tierra range of tequilas are available now from www.Clos19.com, Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange as well as a number of on trade partners including KOL, Callooh Calay, Coya, Disrepute and Little Bat.

