Virgin Wines launches exclusive Tuffers' Tipple wine range

Virgin Wines has launched an exclusive Tuffers’ Tipple wine range, in partnership with England cricketing legend Phil Tufnell.

The new selection of wines will feature a collection of six premium and super-premium wines, carefully developed and curated with Phil Tufnell, adding to Virgin Wines’ extensive product offer which includes a range of wines, beers and spirits.

The Tuffer’s Tipple collection can be bought via the Virgin Wines website and is available to all customers both via online subscriptions and pay as you go models.

Underpinned by Virgin Wines’ strong brand and well-invested infrastructure, the new collection and partnership is expected to help to drive growth of the Group’s core wine offering as well as support the acquisition of new customers.

The Tuffers’ Tipple collection is available exclusively through Virgin Wines, where 90% of all its wine ranges are exclusive to the company.

Virgin Wines’ head buyer and wine-tasting expert Andrew Baker said: “Phil is a cricketing legend who has genuine interest in wonderful wines but wants to have fun along the way, which is what we’re all about. The wines we’ve sourced for this collection are made in collaboration with extremely talented, independent winemakers across the globe who have absolutely mastered their craft. We cannot wait for our customers to try them.”

Phil Tufnell said: “I’ve always loved wine, with a passion that goes beyond just drinking it! The whole winemaking process fascinates me, and I’ve been privileged enough to learn about everything from provenance to pressing to most importantly tasting, while working on this collection. It’s been incredibly exciting to get to know the winemakers involved, I can’t wait to continue on this journey with Virgin Wines and have everyone try this cracking selection of wines. Happy Days.”

