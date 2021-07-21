Virgin Wines launches exclusive Tuffers' Tipple wine range

 | 21 July, 2021

Virgin Wines has launched an exclusive Tuffers’ Tipple wine range, in partnership with England cricketing legend Phil Tufnell.

The new selection of wines will feature a collection of six premium and super-premium wines, carefully developed and curated with Phil Tufnell, adding to Virgin Wines’ extensive product offer which includes a range of wines, beers and spirits.

The Tuffer’s Tipple collection can be bought via the Virgin Wines website and is available to all customers both via online subscriptions and pay as you go models.

Underpinned by Virgin Wines’ strong brand and well-invested infrastructure, the new collection and partnership is expected to help to drive growth of the Group’s core wine offering as well as support the acquisition of new customers.

The Tuffers’ Tipple collection is available exclusively through Virgin Wines, where 90% of all its wine ranges are exclusive to the company.

Virgin Wines’ head buyer and wine-tasting expert Andrew Baker said: “Phil is a cricketing legend who has genuine interest in wonderful wines but wants to have fun along the way, which is what we’re all about. The wines we’ve sourced for this collection are made in collaboration with extremely talented, independent winemakers across the globe who have absolutely mastered their craft. We cannot wait for our customers to try them.”

Phil Tufnell said: “I’ve always loved wine, with a passion that goes beyond just drinking it! The whole winemaking process fascinates me, and I’ve been privileged enough to learn about everything from provenance to pressing to most importantly tasting, while working on this collection. It’s been incredibly exciting to get to know the winemakers involved, I can’t wait to continue on this journey with Virgin Wines and have everyone try this cracking selection of wines. Happy Days.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  3. Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro…
  4. William Grant & Sons launches e-commerce platform…
  5. Enabling Innovation in Business
  6. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  7. The Portman Group welcomes two new members
  8. A Greener Approach
  9. New look for Villa Maria wines
  10. Kingsland Drinks Group explores employee ownership…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95