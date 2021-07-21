LWC adds to its hard seltzer portfolio with Two Brooks

LWC is expanding its hard seltzer offering by adding its first independent and craft hard seltzer brand Two Brooks. The independent drinks wholesaler inked a distribution deal with the family-owned startup to grow the brand across the country.

The burgeoning hard seltzer market in the UK is already valued at over £10million and its potential market value is estimated at £75million by 2023.

Two Brooks co-founder Fabio Bruni said: “It’s thrilling to see our expansion efforts for Two Brooks being validated by the UK’s fastest growing distribution company. This is further confirmation that the category keeps growing at a rapid pace and we take great joy seeing the on-trade recovering.”

LWC will distribute Two Brooks’ flagship variant, Passion Star, to off and on-trade accounts across the UK and Ireland. Two Brooks is already found in online retailers such as Masters of Malt, Specialty Drinks, Whiskey Exchange, Notonthehighstreet as well as grocery delivery services such as Weezy.

Two Brooks specializes in crafting alcoholic sparkling water made using only three ingredients: pure fruit spirit made from British apples, lightly sparkling water and 100% natural fruit flavourings. At 4% ABV per 25cl can, they’re perfectly ‘sessionable’, light & refreshing whilst also being gluten free, vegan and with no added sugars.

The range comes in three flavours: Passion Star, Lime Cooler and Mango Hi-Ball.

Two Brooks offers the possibility to socialise without compromise. To kickstart the distribution deal with LWC, they’ve partnered with Tatton Park Pop Up Festival, a 10 week-long outdoor boutique festival in Cheshire.

The Tatton Park Festival will begin on Friday June 25 and run until bank holiday Sunday August 29 2021, with events happening every weekend as well as on some weekdays during the school holidays. The full line-up can be found at tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk

