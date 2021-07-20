William Grant & Sons launches e-commerce platform Clink

William Grant & Sons has launched Clink (www.clinkspirit.com), a new e-commerce platform that gives consumers direct access to the pick of the company’s portfolio of spirits brands together with topical cocktail recipes, ingredients, serving suggestions and gift ideas related to trending current affairs and special occasions.

The e-commerce team at William Grant & Sons has built on the company’s global experience of the shift to online buying behaviour to develop Clink as an end-to-end education, selection, purchasing and fulfilment platform that evolves as it learns from patterns in consumer interest and behaviour. By monitoring online search behaviours, Clink will match current trends to drinks selections, serving recommendations and consumer experiences.

Dominic Parfitt, Head of E-Commerce at William Grant & Sons, said: “The Clink platform will be adapted based on our understanding of consumers’ interests, needs and choices. This means that the range of brands, information and content will remain topical, relevant and personalised to specific moments, eventually including the ingredients for customers’ drink and cocktail needs available in one transaction.

“The continuing lessons we learn about consumers’ tastes and buying patterns will help us design and develop new products, exclusive launches, events, partnerships and behind-the-scenes access to our distilleries, plus tastings hosted by our Brand Ambassador teams. These insights and innovations will benefit our retail eco-system as we continue to build advocacy for our premium luxury spirits brands, strengthening consumer loyalty and purchase intent.”

He continued: “Alongside the company’s continued investment in developing its own distribution and route-to-market infrastructure around the world, our industry-leading launch of Clink* is another example of how a fifth-generation family-owned business with more than 130 years’ distilling experience is maintaining its relevance and appeal to discerning consumers.

“The decision to develop Clink was based on data and insights around the shifts we are experiencing in consumer behaviour, this has been further highlighted by the sharp increases in the proportion of our revenue coming through e-commerce, periodically in certain priority markets online sales have accounted for 15% of our total business. This new offering will form a key part of our digital transformation and e-commerce journey, which will enable us to become a more consumer centric business for generations to come.”

The initial launch is the first public step in the roll-out of Clink, which has been developed in collaboration with THG Ingenuity, and the platform will continue to be optimised over the next few months in preparation for a full consumer launch later in the year. Featured William Grant & Sons’ premium spirit brands include Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Monkey Shoulder, Tullamore D.E.W., Grant’s, Drambuie, Reyka, Sailor Jerry, Verano Gin, Milagro, Atopia, Aerstone, Discarded and premium pre-mixed cocktails Batch & Bottle.

