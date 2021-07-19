Calvet partners with Foodies festival series

French brand Calvet, has partnered with the UK’s largest dedicated food and drink festival series, Foodies, this summer to become the VIP sponsor at all 10 events.

The Calvet VIP Lounge will offer premium branded hospitality including a welcome glass of Calvet Crémant de Bordeaux Brut Rosé to all VIP festival guests. Stand out VIPs include, Michelin starred chefs like Glynn Purnell, TV Celebrity chefs featuring Bake Off’s Nadyia Hussain and BBC Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt, as well as music stars performing live at the shows like comeback disco queen, Sophie Ellis Bextor who will be exclusively served in the Festival’s green room.

Calvet Crémant de Bordeaux Brut Rosé will also be tasted live on stage by all of the famous chefs during their cooking demonstrations in the Festival’s Chef’s Theatre.

Foodies is the UK’s only nationwide festival series and was established 15 years ago to celebrate quality food and drink products. It takes place in 10 prime city locations, including London, Bristol and Brighton, from July to October reaching a live audience of 300,000.

Mark Kears, MD for UK and Ireland for Les Grands Chais de France said: “We are really pleased that Calvet is the VIP lounge partner with Foodies Festival this summer. It’s a great opportunity for us to shine a spotlight on Calvet’s foodie credentials and underline the brand’s growing association with top flight cuisine and chefs. It also gives festival goers the chance to learn more about Calvet’s diverse portfolio of French appellation wines.

“And with sales of sparkling rosé, and now Crémant too, showing massive growth, it’s the perfect time to introduce our Calvet Crémant de Bordeaux Brut Rosé to a wider audience of food and drink lovers. Its pale pink colour and dry, fruity flavour profile with 12% abv is also right in line with current consumer drinking trends, so the timing of this high-profile partnership couldn’t be better to amplify these positive messages.”

