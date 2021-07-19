Treasury Wine Estates Steps into the Sunshine (Commercial Partner Feature)

Earlier this year, Treasury Wine Estates’ Australian wine brand, Lindeman’s, launched a new integrated marketing campaign, Step into The Sunshine. The campaign was created to drive awareness of the brand’s recent Carbon Neutral certification and drive relevancy and increase consideration of Lindeman’s wines.

Officially launched in London and Bristol earlier this month, the Step into the Sunshine campaign includes the creation of carbon absorbing canvas murals, developed by talented street artists, Nerone and Jody Thomas. By using carbon absorbing paint, the murals help to clean the surrounding air within these bustling city centres.

The murals will be gifted to community centres as a way to spread positivity and continue cleaning the air beyond completion of the activation. They will absorb an incredible 2.6kg of CO2 from the atmosphere – this is approximately more than an average adult tree absorbs in a month.*

Lindeman’s has recently become one of the first Australian wine brands to have its product range certified Carbon Neutral by the Carbon Trust.

In May, Lindeman’s launched its ‘Buy one Plant one tree’ activation as part of the wider campaign, featuring in Tesco, Morrison’s & Asda stores. For each bottle of Lindeman’s sold within a certain time period, the brand pledged to plant a tree. Through this activation, Lindeman’s aimed to plant an additional 317,000 extra trees over a period of 3 months, and above the reforestation the brand did to become carbon neutral.

