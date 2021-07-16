Deadline beckons for entries to the Drinks Retailing Awards

There are just three weeks remaining for independents to enter the 2022 Drinks Retailing Awards.

This year’s winner of the category for Independent Wine Retailer of the Year was Butler’s Wine Cellar in Brighton.

Cassie Gould of Butler’s said the award has helped gain prestige in the industry and profile in the local area for the family business headed by Henry Butler.

“I entered the drinks retailing awards as at the time we were facing many difficulties personally – Henry was diagnosed with prostate cancer – and with the business, having to change the entire way we run overnight due to Covid-19.

“Despite the adversity we were somehow managing to adapt and continue with success, so why not see if we could qualify to win an award for all our hard work?

“We were so excited to win and get recognition during one of the toughest periods in Butler’s history.

“It has certainly gained us more recognition within the industry since our win too.

“I can state on our social media that we were the winners and I think this is great to give any new customers confidence in our capabilities.

“For existing customers our win is as much theirs as it is ours. That is why we do what we do, so we get a lot of love and support back.

“The only negative was that due to the Covid restrictions we couldn’t go to the awards ceremony and celebrate with our team and other friends within the industry.”

The awards are scheduled to be back live at a gala event in London in February, and the 2022 DRAs have had a makeover with some new categories to take into account the changing face of the off-trade in recent times.

Our Online Growth Award will recognise those smaller bricks and mortar retailers who successfully pivoted to ramp up their ecommerce offering wiith spectacular results during the pandemic.

We’ve also introduced a special award to recognise those businesses who have great marketing communications, including social media, and brilliant events programmes – mainly online this year, of course, but also embracing real-life events as we all look forward to some sort of normality.

The full list of Drinks Retailing Awards independent categories is as follows:

Hybrid Retailer of the Year

Convenience Store of the Year

Independent Drinks Retailer of the Year

Independent Beer & Cider Retailer of the Year

Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year

Independent Wine Retailer of the Year

Luxury Retailer of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

Specialist Online Drinks Retailer of the Year

Regional Chain of the Year

Best Independent Retailer Events & Communications

Online Growth Award

Enter now at drinksretailingawards.co.uk. The closing date is August 6.

Related articles: