Most Wanted Wines celebrates "staycation summer" with latest campaign

Most Wanted Wines is set to promote its canned wines this summer with its first post-lockdown consumer campaign, heading to seaside towns and urban beaches in a specially designed minican van, The Getaway Wheels.

The Most Wanted Fizz cans were launched in the UK off-trade in 2017 by brand owner Off-Piste Wines and are the top selling canned wine brand in the UK with 39% of the total category share (Nielsen).

Off-Piste Wines also owns the second top-selling canned wine brand PinotPinot with a 57% category share across the two brands.

The ‘On The Run’ campaign is partnering with a local bar venue in each location to sample and sell chilled cans of Most Wanted Pinot Grigio Fizz and Pink Fizz, supported by a lower alcohol alternative in the form of PinotPinot wine Spritzer cans. This is the first time that the brand has been able to restart its successful events campaign since the beginning of the pandemic.

In a usual year Most Wanted would run a wide range of outdoor marketing initiatives which have become a vital part of the brand’s PR activity. The tour starts in Brighton at Bison Beer Beach Bar on July 24 and 25, finishing at The Great Northern Beach Club in Manchester on August 15, with weekend residences at Margate’s Sea Shed and Hastings Pier along the way.

Customers have the chance to win hundreds of prizes in the Getaway competition, which will also be running over the brand’s Instagram feed. Top prize is £1,000 vouchers for The Pig hotels and a year’s worth of wine, with runner up prizes including vouchers for Dishpatch, the service that delivers restaurant meals to your home, cases of wine and limited-edition merchandise illustrated by artist Pete Obsolete.

Marketing director Rachel Archer said: “2020 was such a difficult year for promoting our brands. We had great success with our social media platforms, particularly with Instagram where we saw a 280% increase in followers year on year but we are so excited about getting out on the road again to meet and engage with our consumers in real life!

"Partnering with outdoor on-trade venues allows us to help the hospitality sector at a crucial time and to celebrate the fact that so many UK holidaymakers will be enjoying staycations. We’re working with local teams in each location and enlisting the help of influencers as part of our wider PR activity to get the word out. We can’t wait to see everyone and make this a Most Wanted Staycation Summer!”

