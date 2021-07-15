Berry Bros & Rudd commemorates John Rudd with exclusive bottling

In commemoration of the passing of John Rudd in January 2021, Berry Bros & Rudd is releasing an exclusive bottling from The Glenrothes distillery that celebrates the life of “a truly extraordinary man” and honours the 72 years he spent as part of the family business.

From this month, 72 special bottles of The Glenrothes Single Malt Scotch Whisky will be auctioned on the Berry Bros & Rudd website. All 72 bottles come from a single cask of whisky originally distilled in 2000, the year John Rudd stepped down as Chairman of the business. Internationally renowned whisky expert and author Dave Broom describes this distinctive bottling as “Subtle and elegant, well-mannered and approachable,” and “a poised and gentle delight.”

The Glenrothes was one of John Rudd’s favourite whiskies and a key constituent part of the blended whisky Cutty Sark, a brand which John was personally responsible for building into a top international brand during his 72-year career.

This celebratory edition of this single cask bottling of The Glenrothes will be among the first in the new Berry Bros. & Rudd packaging. It will also carry a small pen and ink drawing of John Rudd, committing to memory a man who was “a true legend” of this 323-year-old business.

Customers will be invited to place bids until July 27 with the 72 highest bidders receiving a bottle, and all proceeds from the auction will be donated to The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

Lizzy Rudd, Chair of Berry Bros & Rudd and John Rudd’s daughter, said: “Dad was passionate about our spirits business and I am delighted we are able to commemorate his life and his enormous contribution to the business with this limited-edition release.”

“By selecting The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to receive the proceeds I know he would have seen the parallels with his beloved Cutty Sark Tall Ships Races. Dad was a keen sailor and this annual event that was sponsored by Cutty Sark Scotch Whisky, brought young people together from countries all over the world, bridging cultures, nationalities, and backgrounds, and building international understanding.”

“The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust supports young leaders across the Commonwealth who are driving transformation in their communities, and we are incredibly proud to be supporting them with this fundraising initiative.”

