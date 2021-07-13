Campari Group and Moet Hennessy reveal e-commerce joint venture

By Sonya Hook
 | 13 July, 2021

Drinks firms Campari Group and Moet Hennessy have joined forces to build a premium European e-commerce business for wines and spirits.

The joint venture will revolve around Tannico, Campari’s online retailer for wines and premium spirits. The two companies plan to transform the platform into a major e-commerce player across the European market.

As part of the deal, Campari has agreed to sell 50% of the joint venture’s equity capital to Moet Hennessy for E25.6 million.

Tannico currently holds around 30% of the European e-commerce wines and premium spirits market, according to the two companies. It is also the major shareholder in Ventealapropriete, which is a significant e-commerce business in France. The two businesses generated combined sales of more than E70 million last year.

Tannico’s chief executive, Marco Magnocavallo, will lead the new venture. He said: “With the joint backing of Moët Hennessy and Campari, Tannico will have the firepower to consolidate the fragmented European e-commerce sector and offer a qualitative, sizeable and integrated route to market option catering to the needs of all its wines and spirits suppliers.”

The new partnership allows Campari and Moet Hennessy to take advantage of the significant expansion of the e-commerce market brought about the by Covid-19 pandemic.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, chief executive of Campari Group, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Moët Hennessy to become a premium pan-European wines and spirits e-commerce player through Tannico.

“After the completion of Tannico’s first transformational step with the acquisition of Ventealapropriete.com, thanks to this agreement, the new partnership aims to continue to grow, further strengthening its footprint and expertise in the online retailing of spirits and wines.”

Kunze-Concewitz said growth in e-commerce over the past year had contributed to the 17.9% increase in net sales for the first quarter of 2021, as well as the increased popularity of its Aperol brand.

Philippe Schaus, president and chief executive of Moet Hennessy said: “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our global e-commerce development strategy.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Campari Group and Tannico to create a premium pan-European wines and spirits e-commerce player.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro…
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. Smokehead reveals "UK first" with single malt…
  4. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  5. Heading to go here please thank you
  6. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  7. Shepherd Neame brings Truly Hard Seltzer to…
  8. Bud Light Seltzer set to join UK's hard seltzer…
  9. Brewdog’s hard seltzer advert banned for…
  10. Berry Bros & Rudd relaunches entire spirits…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95