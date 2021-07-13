Freedom Brewery appoints James Coyle as executive chairman

Freedom Brewery, the award-winning, pioneering lager brewer, has announced the appointment of James Coyle as Executive Chairman.

Coyle, the former managing director of Edinburgh craft brewer, Innis & Gunn, has a wealth of experience within the beer market, having held previous roles as Deputy Managing Director of Marston’s Beer Company and Sales Director of Wychwood Brewery. He has assumed the new role with immediate effect.

Founded in Parsons Green, London in 1995, Freedom Brewery relocated to Abbots Bromley, Staffordshire, in 2004 where they have built a modern 40,000HL brewery, with purpose-built kegging, canning and bottling lines to meet the growing demand for their unpasteurised lagers. It has won the ‘Green Brewer of the Year’ award for its sustainable brewing and is one of the few brewers to champion organic lager - through its Organic Helles. All of its beer is 100% Vegan certified.

Coyle said: “Freedom Brewery was the original craft lager specialist, a real pioneer. I have been an admirer of their beers since inception and am delighted to be joining at this exciting time as we look to accelerate growth following considerable investment in doubling the capacity of our brewery and installation of new canning and kegging lines within the last 12 months. We see a great future for British craft lager and aim to be at the forefront of meeting the growing demand for authentic, natural and sustainable beers.”

Managing Director Matt Willson said: “I’m delighted to have James on board to support the growth of our business. His experience in building leading craft beer brands, overseeing capital investment projects and developing inspiring marketing campaigns, will be a great support to me and the wider team. We’re on track to double our volume to 40,000HL, and our ambition is to achieve 100,000HL in the coming years. We are planning additional investment in our marketing and brewery as we are currently running at capacity and overwhelmed by the support from our customers and drinkers.”

About Freedom Brewery:

Freedom Brewery is a leader in sustainability and eco-aware brewing, combining the latest technology with its own water supply located beneath the brewery, which is recycled through a natural reedbed filtration system. Its beers are all naturally carbonated and unpasteurised to protect the delicate flavours and aromas. Low temperature fermentation for two weeks and a minimum of 4 weeks maturation bring out the real taste of the beer.

Seventy-five per cent of Freedom’s output is lager, with a range including the leading Freedom Craft Lager 4% - brewed using British hops and British barley, Freedom Pils 4.4%, and Freedom Organic Helles 4.8%. Recent Limited Editions of New Zealand Pale Ale and Session IPA have been a huge success with existing and new drinkers.

Related articles: