New look for Villa Maria wines

New Zealand wine producer Villa Maria is introducing new look packaging across its entire portfolio.

The changes will start with its Private Bin range which will be in-store in September.

Head of marketing and communications Sarah Szegota said: “After extensive consumer research we are delighted to roll-out new elegant and contemporary packaging for the Villa Maria Private Bin, Cellar Selection and Reserve ranges.

“The new look enables loyal customers to recognise our trusted brand and exceptional wines.”

The new design is the result of in-depth global consumer research conducted by shopper research agency Lumaten, which combines virtual reality with cognitive psychology to identify which packaging designs most appealed to shoppers.

Lumaten chief executive Paul Fitzgerald said: “We are very proud to have partnered with Villa Maria in providing support in the refresh of the labels for their award-winning wines.

“Lumaten's proprietary platform, Shopper 360, is a virtual reality-based, fully immersive shopping environment that delivers full retail context for research.

“Both the technology and research methodology are ground breaking and provide accurate and validated predictions.”

The Villa Maria logo retains its distinctive V device, while the stroke of the font is bolder for improved legibility and to look more contemporary.

The grape variety and New Zealand growing region fonts have been revised and positioned higher on the label to be easier to read and are closer to the logo.

The label is slightly smaller, exposing more of the bottle shape, which now has darker glass.

Colour tones have been tweaked with a whiter and fresher backdrop to the Private Bin label, decorated with the Villa Maria red top and bottom.

The Cellar Selection range retains its gold label but is brighter, with increased lustre, while the Reserve range is in black with metallic gold foil used for a contrast to catch the eye.

Szegota adds: “By putting consumers at the heart of our decision making we have landed with a more contemporary look across our Private Bin, Cellar Selection and Reserve ranges that is engaging and aspirational, while still acknowledging Villa Maria’s heritage and long-standing commitment to producing award winning wines.”

