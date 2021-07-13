Harpalion Spirits joins Bbb Drinks

The Scottish-based drinks business Harpalion Spirits has secured a UK distribution contract with Bbb Drinks.

Claire Kinloch, chief executive at Harpalion Spirits, said: “This is a key milestone for the business following our successful launch to the market at the end of May and we’re really looking forward to working together with the team at bbb to build our brand across the UK.”

Harpalion Spirit’s first launch is a premium, aged rum, Cabal No.1513, produced using a combination of pot and column distillation techniques with rums from prominent distilleries in Guatemala, Guyana, Trinidad, Panama and the Caribbean. It is tropically aged at origin, then finished in Pedro Ximénez casks in Speyside, leaving a distinctive, complex, yet smooth taste profile.

Bottled at 43% abv, Cabal No.1513 is non-chill filtered, and naturally produced, containing no added colouring, flavouring or sugar.

Kinloch continued: “We’ve received exceptional feedback from everyone who has tasted Cabal No.1513 across consumers, media and the trade, and our partnership with bbb will enable us to broaden our reach throughout the UK and take our brand to the next level in the growing rum sector. We also have exciting plans for new product launches in the future which will further bolster and support our independent growth ambition.”

Bbb distributes a collective of independent, pioneering spirits brands to the on-trade and off-trade in the UK and across the world. Phil Harding, Co-founder at bbb, said: “The rum category is evolving quickly and Cabal is bringing us a unique take on aging and finishing. The Cabal story is compelling and the liquid is delicious, so we are very excited to help Claire and the team grow the brand. It will certainly complement our portfolio and cater to the jump in interest in the rum category that we are experiencing.”

Through bbb, Cabal No.1513 is now available to both on-trade and off-trade outlets and online platforms across the UK and can be purchased directly by consumers online at www.cabalrum.com. Harpalion Spirits also sees international markets as a key part of its business strategy and has already appointed Gold Medal Marketing in Alberta, Canada as a regional distributor.

Related articles: