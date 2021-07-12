Magners cider airs first ads for four years

C&C Group is launching its first ad campaign in four years for Magners cider today, including TV spots around Love Island and Gogglebox.

The campaign, called When Time Bears Fruit, includes video-on-demand, social media and other digital support, and an on-pack promotion with competition prizes of staycations and home improvements.

It features on single bottles and eight- and 10-packs in the off-trade.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a 60-second ad titled The Alchemy of the Orchard.

Senior brand manager Godelieve Crawford said: “Summer is always an exciting season for cider and it’s the perfect time to bring When Time Bears Fruit to the market.

“After four years, it’s exciting to see us back on TV with a bang and a strategic channel plan that will help to fuel our ambition of growing Magners market share within new and existing target markets.

“The Alchemy of The Orchard delivers perfectly on our belief that there’s nothing more powerful or precious than time.

“When Time Bears Fruit is about the moments that everything has led up to, whether that’s spent putting the graft into something you care about, with friends and family, or maturing and fermenting our apples to give drinkers the best quality cider and experience possible.”

Related articles: