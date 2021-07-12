Treasury Wine Estates extends into hard seltzers via 19 Crimes

Treasury Wine Estates is breaking into the hard seltzer category in the UK via its wine brand 19 Crimes.

19 Crimes, which TWE says is the UK’s number one millennial wine brand, is adding two new hard seltzer products to its portfolio to appeal to a new generation of wine drinkers.

Presented in a 33cl can with a unique design which aims to leverage the look-and-feel of the 19 Crimes brand, the two new flavour combinations include Lime Bitters and Raspberry and Black Pepper. At 5% abv and containing 99 calories per 33cl, the flavour profile is described as “well-rounded achieving a bold yet refreshing taste – reflective of the 19 Crimes portfolio”.

Hard seltzers are forecast to be the fastest growing section of the RTD category over the next five years with cans being an increasingly popular format for on-the-go and single serve occasions. They also appeal to those looking for low abv wines with 44% of UK alcohol drinkers who are aged 25-34 considering drinks with a lower ABV appealing.

Ben Blake, head of marketing, EMEA at Treasury Wine Estates, said: “This is a first for Treasury Wine Estates, as we launch a seltzer under the disruptive 19 Crimes brand. The brand will continue to push the boundaries of the traditional wine category to appeal to a younger demographic by igniting their sense of discovery through the introduction of different products and flavour profiles.

“The new seltzers will not only appeal to those seeking refreshment occasions, but they will also meet the increased demand for lower abv drinks options.”

19 Crimes Seltzers have an RRP of £2.50 per 33cl can or they can be sold by the case. The launch will be supported on social media, as well as through sampling activations across the year.

