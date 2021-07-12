Cartuxa joins Mentzendorff

Cartuxa, one of the oldest wineries in Portugal, has joined the Mentzendorff portfolio.

Cartuxa is based in the Alentejo region and its vineyards have been on the same Quinta de Valbom site in Évora since 1517, when the Jesuits came to the region to establish the second oldest university in Portugal.

The name Cartuxa comes from the Cartuxa monastery that the Carthusians started to build in 1587 and finished in 1598. The Cartuxa monastery was declared a national monument in 1910.

Following the expulsion from Portugal of the Jesuits in 1759 and the Carthusians in 1834, the Valbom vineyards and the Cartuxa monastery were acquired by the Portuguese government. It was in 1871 that they were both rescued from ruin by the Eugénio de Almeida family.

Over the years, family invested and expanded the vineyard holdings and today Cartuxa works across 1050 hectares of vineyards across four sites (650ha of which they own, and 400ha of which they rent with full control).

Today the wines celebrate native grape varieties and now have cult status within Portugal and around the world, according to Mentzendorff.

Andrew Hawes – Managing Director of Mentzendorff said: “The Cartuxa brand is a natural addition to the Mentzendorff portfolio representing the best from the Alentejo and extending our reach within Portugal, a country we know extremely well. With the Fundação Eugénio de Almeida we have found a partner sharing the long-vision that unites all our producer partners and in Pêra-Manca we bring a genuinely iconic wine to the UK market.”

Pedro Baptista – Vice-President of the Executive Board, and winemaker, of Fundação Eugénio de Almeida, said: “We believe that Mentzendorff is the perfect partner for our vision to produce unique wines for UK wine lovers and for new consumers that want to discover and feel the spirit of the Alentejo-Évora region in a glass of wine.”

Related articles: