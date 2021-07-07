Shepherd Neame brings Truly Hard Seltzer to UK

Faversham-based brewer Shepherd Neame has extended its connection with long-standing partner Boston Beer Company to bring Truly Hard Seltzer, an alcoholic sparkling water, to the UK.

Truly Hard Seltzer is the number two brand in the US, behind White Claw, and it launches in the UK in two flavours, Black Cherry and Wild Berry. The alcoholic sparkling water has just 100 calories per can, 1g sugar, no artificial sweeteners and is made using all-natural flavours.

Throughout the summer, Shepherd Neame will showcase Truly Hard Seltzer at key events and festivals, including Bear Grylls’ outdoor event Gone Wild at Powderham Castle, Devon. Truly Hard Seltzer is also partnering with Live Nation to list Truly at all O2 academies nationwide and will be available across the Shepherd Neame pub estate and at select premium on-trade outlets throughout the UK.

To bring the inclusive brand to a wider audience, Truly has teamed up with Grammy-award winner Dua Lipa to launch the No One Is Just One Flavour campaign. In celebration of the campaign, Truly UK has launched a competition of the same name on its Instagram @trulyuk, where one lucky winner will receive prizes including £500 cash, tickets to a Live Nation concert and goody bag filled with Truly merchandise. The initiative collaborates with influential content creators from different areas of the dance world, each showcasing their individuality through dance.

Marketing Manager Louise Buet said: “Over the last two years, we have monitored consumer trends closely, capitalising on premiumisation and wellness through our estate. We are delighted to launch Truly Hard Seltzer to meet consumer demand as these trends grow, and proud that we are able to introduce such a prominent campaign to the UK audience.

“Shepherd Neame has a strong partnership with the Boston Beer Company, working with the US team for over 30 years. The launch of Truly Hard Seltzer demonstrates a continuation of our connection, and commitment to our shared values.”

