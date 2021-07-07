Brewdog’s hard seltzer advert banned for misleading claims

An advert by Brewdog has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority for misleading claims about health.

In an Instagram post for its Clean & Press Hard Seltzer the brewer said: “Due to advertising regulations we cannot claim this drink is healthy”, but it then referenced a low calorie claim in the advert.

The advert, which ran in January, said: “Even though Clean & press is only 90 calories per can, with no carbs or sugar and a little bit of alcohol, this is not a health drink. If you are looking for a health drink, do not drink Clean & Press.”

The ASA also challenged whether the phrase “a little bit of alcohol” implied that the drink was low in alcohol, despite it having an alcoholic strength by volume of 5%.

In addition, the advertising watchdog said the statements “only 90 calories per can” and “no carbs or sugar” were nutrition claims that are not permitted for alcoholic drinks.

Brewdog said the advert was “tongue in cheek” but the brewer agreed not to use it again. A spokesperson for the company said: “We have accepted the ASA ruling and have removed the wording in question.”

In separate rulings, the ASA also banned two Instagram posts by rival hard seltzer brands Drty Drinks and website posts by the High Water and Whisp Drinks firms for making misleading nutrition claims for alcoholic drinks.

Brewdog was also reported to the ASA last week for claiming a competition prize was solid gold and worth £15,000. Several winners of the gold beer can contested the brewer’s claim about its value when they discovered the prize was gold plated and not solid gold.

The ASA is continuing to look into whether the competition breached any of its rules.

Brewdog also hit the headlines in recent weeks after a letter from ex-employees was posted on Twitter. The letter made a number of allegations, including the suggestion that Brewdog fostered a culture of fear.

