Berry Bros & Rudd relaunches entire spirits range

Berry Bros & Rudd has relaunched its spirits range with a new bottle and communications platform, designed to capture the “aspirational world of London’s style and elegance”.

The company’s heritage and reputation dates back to 1698 and the company said its recognition as reliable experts in premium quality wines and spirits is supported by two Royal warrants and numerous independent awards.

This is the first-ever bespoke spirits bottle in the Company’s history. The iconic Berry Bros & Rudd shop windows at No.3 St James’s Street have been chosen by bottle and label designer Stranger and Stranger as inspiration and these, in turn, imbue the liquid in the bottle with the 323 years of associated experience and tradition.

Guy Pratt, Design Director from Stranger and Stranger said: “The premises on St. James' in the heart of London’s West End is inextricably tied to the history of old London and the host of famous and extraordinary people who have passed through its doors. It was the famous arched windows of the facade that provided a way to express the merchant’s prodigious spirit credentials within the mould of the bottle itself, added to the base of the bottle they echo both the iconic facade and the scalloped decoration you might typically find on a heavy spirits glass. In this way we were able to celebrate the brand and the home it has occupied since 1698 in a single mark. For appreciators of fine spirits who unfortunately cannot visit the shop itself, Berry Bros & Rudd have just brought the shop to you!”

The new bottle is to be used across the entire Berry Bros & Rudd Spirits portfolio with the labels tailored to the needs of the drinkers with different levels of details as customers move through the price range.

The Summer Release 2021 will be the first to use the new bottle, coming in July 2021, and then all others in range will follow.

The new communication campaign – Since 1698- represents an important step forward as the brand expands its appeal to markets such as China, Germany, USA and UK. It features pictures of British quality and style from within No.3 St James’s Street. Dramatised through a series of lifestyle films and images, each brings to life groups of friends enjoying a glass of whisky with our own spirits experts and using the Berry Bros. & Rudd centuries-old interior architecture as a backdrop.

Sandrine Tyrbas de Chamberet, Global Brand Manager of Berry Bros. & Rudd Spirits, said: “We are delighted with the result and we feel this new platform is the perfect way to bring Berry Bros. & Rudd to life.

“Our aim was to showcase our trusted expertise and aspirational British style in a warm and friendly manner, welcoming friends of today, whilst respecting our veritable heritage.”

In advance of the relaunch and new chapter in the history of Berry Bros & Rudd, Lizzy Rudd the Chairperson said: “I’m delighted that after over 300 years, we are opening another new chapter for our prestigious spirits range. The new packaging and advertising draws upon and respects our heritage, whilst celebrating who we are and what we stand for today. This is a hugely exciting new chapter in our world of premium quality spirits We look forward to welcoming in more people from across the world to enjoy our fine spirits, each cask hand-picked by our team of experts based in the heart of London.”

