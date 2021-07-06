Napa Valley's Charles Krug enters UK for first time

Iconic Napa Valley winery Charles Krug has appointed Top Selection to distribute its wines in the UK.

Owned by the famed Mondavi family, this is the first time in its 160-year history that Napa Valley’s oldest estate will commercially export its wines to Europe. Prussian immigrant Charles Krug established his eponymous winery in 1861, building a reputation for innovation in winemaking and viticulture which exists to this day.

Owned by the Mondavi family since 1943 the St Helena estate was revitalised under the leadership of the legendary Peter Mondavi Snr. Charles Krug now extends to 850 acres of prime vineyard sites and remains under the passionate stewardship of the 4th and 5th generations of the family.

Judd Wallenbrock, president and chief executive of Mondavi & Family said: “Charles Krug is an iconic US winery, which the Mondavi family and I would like to see gain further global recognition. Our entry into the UK is phase one of a strategic expansion into select international markets.

“We are looking to place our wines in the finest accounts, in the right markets and at the right time.”

Top Selection founder Ákos Forczek said: “Judd and I have been discussing this partnership for two years and we are delighted to be able to introduce such historic and sought-after wines to the UK for the very first time.”

Stock will be available in the UK from early July and will include the Napa Valley range and flagship Reserve wines. In addition to the Charles Krug wines, the agreement will see the introduction of the CK Mondavi range, one of the fastest growing “lifestyle” wine brands in the USA.

