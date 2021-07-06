The WSTA welcomes three new Board members

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) has welcomed three new Board members to its executive team.

Caroline Thompson-Hill, European Managing Director at Accolade; Alexei Rosin, Managing Director for UK and Ireland at Moët Hennessy UK; and James Miles, Chairman and Managing Director (Co-Founder) at Liv-ex Ltd; all attended their first WSTA Board meeting last week.

With 18 years’ experience in the drinks industry – mainly in wine – Thompson-Hill leads Accolade Wines European commercial business with a focus on customers and consumers.

Before joining Accolade Wines, she worked at Treasury Wine Estates and Diageo across the Europe and Americas regions.

Alexei Rosin was recently appointed as MD for UK and Ireland for Moët Hennessy UK, leading the third largest market in the world for premium wines and spirits.

With over 25 years of experience within the industry, Rosin manages the Moët Hennessy portfolio in charge of iconic brands including Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Hennessy.

Since joining Moët Hennessy in 1999, he has worked in operational and strategic roles across the US and key European markets, most recently as Managing Director of Central & Eastern Europe. Prior to this Rosin worked as Commercial Director for Europe, Senior Vice President National On-Premise USA and Sales Director On-Premise in the UK.

James Miles brings a different perspective to the WSTA table with his expertise of fine wine and global trading. He also has excellent contact with SMEs in the fine wine and indie sector.

Miles was born in Hong Kong and attended school and university in the UK. He started his career with Jardine Fleming Investment Management in Hong Kong in 1991, before becoming an equities analyst and strategist with Asia Equity (which later became Banque Paribas and then BNP Paribas).

He moved to London in 1997 and left banking in March 2000 to set up Liv-ex. Liv-ex is the global marketplace for the wine trade. It helps 530 wine merchants in 43 countries to price, buy and sell wine.

The new board members take up their posts following the departure of Michelle Brampton, European MD of Treasury Wine Estates, who is leaving the company and Troy Christensen, CEO at Enotria & Coe, who has served two terms on the WSTA board.

Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, Miles Beale, said: “The WSTA continues to build its board team and I am delighted to welcome Caroline, Alexei and James. The board will work with WSTA team to strengthen the UK wine trade’s global reach and enhance the UK as a hub for wine trading.

The UK wine industry faces a tough trading landscape as it makes up for losses brought about by the pandemic and Brexit disruption. By working together, we can continue to campaign and secure victories for the wine and spirit trade, as well as highlighting its importance to the UK economy and bring about changes which will benefit both businesses and consumers.”

Michael Saunders, Chairman of the WSTA, said: “I extremely pleased to welcome Caroline, Alexei and James to the WSTA board. Their wealth of experience across the wine and spirit sector will help strengthen the WSTA executive team. Their extensive knowledge of the global wine and spirit industry and SMEs will help steer the WSTA as they help members through these extremely testing times.”

