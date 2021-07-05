Edinburgh Gin teams up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge to raise funds for the arts

Edinburgh Gin has teamed up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge to create a limited-edition bottle that highlights her TV series Fleabag.

The bottle, which has been specially screen-printed, has been created by Waller-Bridge and it contains hidden details, including a handwritten message by Andrew Scott, the actor who played the character of Hot Priest in the series.

Waller-Bridge first performed Fleabag at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013, leading to rave reviews and ultimately a TV show.

Edinburgh Gin will donate every penny of profit to the Edinburgh Fridge Festival, creating a new fund for artist talent and their craft. The initiative will contribute to the arts’ recovery by creating subsidies that will help the next generation of talent to return to the Fringe in 2022, its 75th anniversary. More than £150,000 is hoped to be raised.

Actress, writer and producer, Waller-Bridge said: “Gin and theatre are my two great loves. We wanted this bottle to capture a glimpse of Edinburgh in all her mystery and wonder, through the eyes of Fleabag who found her first home there.

“I hope every purchase inspires outrageous and creative conversations over ice while bringing the beloved Fringe festival back to life. It’s important to add that Andrew Scott hand wrote a message on the bottle… if that isn’t incentive enough to hunt one down and hold it against your cheek, I don’t know what is.”

Neil Mowat, Brand Director at Edinburgh Gin said: “It has been an honour to work with Phoebe on our first ‘Edinburgh Gin Presents’ edition. She is an incomparable talent – an amazing writer, actor and producer – who was so generous with her time, her stories and her care in bringing this project to life.

“What we’ve created together is sort of a love letter to the magic of Edinburgh, filled with Fleabag details that fans will recognise. Its significance lies though in the help it will offer other performers who are early on in their careers. Hundreds of people will now be able to access support for expenses like travel, accommodation, rehearsal and venue spaces. It’s not cheap to stage a production but bringing a show to Edinburgh is an incredible experience – and we’re determined to make it a reality for as many artists as we can. That’s why we’re donating 100% of our profits.

“As a brand we have always believed in leading with imagination and committing to flavours and creations that are both unexpected and delightful. With ‘Edinburgh Gin Presents…’, we are incredibly excited to raise a glass to our birthplace, to Phoebe and to the next generation.”

Only a few thousand screen-printed bottles will be available to buy, the first of which will go on sale on July 20 to those who sign-up in advance at edinburghgin.com. Applications for the subsidies will open next year.

