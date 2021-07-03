Black Chalk releases first still wine

The Hampshire-based wine producer Black Chalk has released its first still wine.

Dancer in Pink – a rosé – is a blend of three varieties: Pinot Noir (62%); Pinot Noir Précoce (35%); and Pinot Gris (3%) and will retail at £19 from the Black Chalk shop and website as well as a small number of local retailers and restaurants.

Dancer in Pink is the first wine in the Black Chalk portfolio to be sourced from the estate’s own vineyards, which were acquired in January 2019. It is also the first wine made in Black Chalk’s winery, which was completed just days before the 2020 harvest started.

Commenting on the release, Jacob Leadley, winemaker and chief executive, said: “2020 was our first harvest at our new home in the Test Valley. Taking control of mature vines that included a small area of Précoce and Pinot Gris immediately made the winery team think of still rosé. We selected a block of 779 Pinot Noir in March 2020 and managed the yield to ensure maximum ripeness. The Précoce and Pinot Gris were co-pressed and co-fermented, whilst the Pinot Noir was handled separately, having been picked at the end of harvest; thanks to a great growing season, the fruit was a delight.

“The aim was to produce an easy drinking, fruit forward taste of summer, best served chilled with friends. We are always looking at new projects and are proud to add Dancer In Pink to the Black Chalk range and feel it compliments our sparkling range perfectly.”

Dancer in Pink 2020 will be served at Black Chalk’s Tours and Tastings, which have been operating since the easing of Lockdown in May 2021. It will also be available to guests staying at the Wild Escapes Treehouses which are adjacent to Black Chalk’s Hide vineyard.

