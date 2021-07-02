Smokehead reveals "UK first" with single malt RTD

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky is claiming a UK first with the launch of a pre-mixed single malt in a ready to drink (RTD) can serve.

Kick-starting the brand-new RTD range are two serves: 'Smokehead mixed with Cola’ and ‘Smokehead mixed with Ginger + Lime’.

Both 33cl cans are designed to offer accessible flavours with the “unmistakable Smokehead twist”, priced at RRP £2.50 with an ABV of 6%.

The new Smokehead RTDs were created to tap into consumer demand for refreshing and convenient options, particularly during the summer months. The producer said the new products would “save people from the usual pre-mixed cocktails by offering an experimental smoky alternative to shake-up summer socialising”.

Iain Weir, Smokehead Brand Director, said: “There is a long-standing debate whether a single malt should be mixed. But Smokehead is an unapologetically bold smoky whisky that is made to be enjoyed however you want it!

“Smokehead refuses to follow the rules of conventional whisky drinking. With summer here and BBQ season in full swing, what better time to launch the first ever pre-mixed single malt Scotch whisky in a can.”

Related articles: