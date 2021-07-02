Smokehead reveals "UK first" with single malt RTD

By Sonya Hook
 | 02 July, 2021

Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky is claiming a UK first with the launch of a pre-mixed single malt in a ready to drink (RTD) can serve.

Kick-starting the brand-new RTD range are two serves: 'Smokehead mixed with Cola’ and ‘Smokehead mixed with Ginger + Lime’.

Both 33cl cans are designed to offer accessible flavours with the “unmistakable Smokehead twist”, priced at RRP £2.50 with an ABV of 6%.

The new Smokehead RTDs were created to tap into consumer demand for refreshing and convenient options, particularly during the summer months. The producer said the new products would “save people from the usual pre-mixed cocktails by offering an experimental smoky alternative to shake-up summer socialising”.

Iain Weir, Smokehead Brand Director, said: “There is a long-standing debate whether a single malt should be mixed. But Smokehead is an unapologetically bold smoky whisky that is made to be enjoyed however you want it!

“Smokehead refuses to follow the rules of conventional whisky drinking. With summer here and BBQ season in full swing, what better time to launch the first ever pre-mixed single malt Scotch whisky in a can.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro…
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  4. Molson Coors invests £25million in brewery…
  5. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  6. Grolsch returns to tap into UK's 4% abv premium…
  7. Banrock Station launches flat bottles in Co-op…
  8. Pernod Ricard UK appoints new marketing director…
  9. Bud Light Seltzer set to join UK's hard seltzer…
  10. Community Alcohol Partnerships secures "significant…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95