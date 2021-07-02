Fells appoints Stefan Neumann MS as wine consultant

John E Fells has appointed Stefan Neumann MS as a wine consultant, initially for three days a week alongside Fells’ London, Regional and Fine Wine teams.

This is a new position within Fells and has been created to focus specifically on the prestige wines and ports within their exceptional portfolio of more than thirty family-owned wine producers.

Having worked with some of the world’s most renowned chefs, restauranteurs, winemakers and agencies, Neumann’s expertise will provide support for all the different aspects of the business from customer support to wine tastings, training and events.

Steve Moody, managing director and executive chairman of Fells, said: “This significant appointment cements Fells’ commitment to the prestige on-trade. We take this sector extremely seriously and this new role shows our determination to put more focus on this key area for our business. We look forward to welcoming Stefan to our team.”

Neumann said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to work hand in hand with a number of wineries that are institutions in their region. I find joy and excitement in matching wine and people to create the best experiences, so this is a perfect job for me. I look forward to working with the Fells team, the broad portfolio and Fells’ customers and some exceptional wines.”

Originally from Austria, Neumann has previously worked at Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, and then for eleven years with Heston Blumenthal’s establishments, The Fat Duck and Dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park where he eventually became Director of Wine, managing a wine list of over 1000 bins. He gained the Master Sommelier Diploma from the Court of Master Sommeliers in 2017.

Established in 1858, Fells is one of the UK’s leading fine wine distributors and is proud to represent some of the world’s leading family-owned wine producers. Fells is jointly owned by the Symington Family Estates, Familia Torres and the Hill-Smith family of Yalumba.

Related articles: