Marussia Beverages UK adds Seven Hill Gin to portfolio

Marussia Beverages UK is taking over as the UK distributors of Mercury Spirit brand Seven Hill Gin. Marussia specialises in the distribution of authentic and artisanal spirits from around the world, and Seven Hills is the latest brand to join the portfolio. Marussia will be taking over full distribution from previous distribution partner Boutique Brands.

Distilled in Moncalieri, near Turin in the historic distillery of Torino Distillati, years of culture and heritage are distilled into each bottle of the multi-award winning Seven Hills, creating a perfectly balanced gin “with a touch of Italian romance and style”.

Seven Hills is created using the seven key ingredients of Pomegranate, Rose Hip, Juniper, Roman Camomile, Blood Orange, Artichoke and Celery hand chosen by a Master Herbalist. The botanicals are infused for 10-15 days, they are gently pressed to extract their individual flavours before the extract is then distilled using a vacuum pot distillation - a gentle and innovative method of distillation designed to maintain the smooth and rich flavours of the botanicals.

In addition to its premium liquid Seven Hills is blockchain certified, providing full transparency via a QR code printed on all bottle labels that shows the consumer the journey of each bottle - from selecting ingredients through to distillation and packaging. Committed to the most sustainable ways of working, Seven Hills sources all materials for both the packaging and botanicals from Italy and uses a modern distillation process that reduces the impact of their carbon footprint. The beautiful bottle features a bespoke cap and seal, produced using recyclable materials and a bespoke bottle design created by Italian glass manufacturers using at least 30% recycled glass.

Since the brand’s creation by Italian born founder Filippo Previero in 2014, Seven Hills has won numerous awards including a recent win with two stars at the coveted Great Taste Awards in 2020 and a Gold Medal in the Super Premium Category at The Gin Masters, hosted by The Spirits Business in 2018.

Founder of Seven Hills Gin Filippo Previero said: “We would like to thank the team at Boutique Brands for their commitment and hard work establishing Seven Hills Gin in the UK market. We are very proud that Seven Hills Gin has achieved this impressive milestone in winning a strong distribution partner like Marussia. We are very much looking forward to working with the team at Marussia Beverages and drawing on their expertise in rare and premium artisan spirits to introduce even more consumers to Seven Hills, forming a key part of our strategic global aspiration.”

Trevenon Weeks, Managing Director of Marussia Beverages UK said: “We are delighted to welcome Seven Hills to our exceptional portfolio of authentic spirit brands, to complement our artisanal Gin portfolio and Italian Liqueurs. Partnering with such a progressive and passionate team on a brand with such a clearly differentiated brand positioning, tapping into the strong growth of Italian gin and the Negroni, highlights the huge potential we believe there is to establish Seven Hills in the UK and realise its potential.”

