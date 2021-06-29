Casillero del Diablo highlights white wines in new campaign

Casillero del Diablo is launching a new consumer campaign to drive awareness of its white wines. With a creative showing the legendary ‘devil’ iconography in the fresh context of Casillero del Diablo’s white wines, the focus is on the seasonality and quality of its Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio.

Casillero del Diablo may be better known for its red wines but Casillero del Diablo Reserva Sauvignon Blanc is the biggest-selling Sauvignon Blanc sku from outside New Zealand in the Total Market, and the best-selling Sauvignon Blanc overall in UK impulse, according to Nielsen data (52 w/e 22 May, 2021).

There are over 30 executions in the campaign, using a combination of static and dynamic digital to drive maximum engagement. It runs from June 28 to July 26 2021.

Claire Raine, Marketing Manager at Concha y Toro UK said: “This is the first time we’ve invested in a nationwide campaign that specifically supports our range of white wines, and it was important for us to create a distinctively ‘Casillero’ campaign, dark and mysterious but with a slightly more playful tone of voice to match the lighter styles of wine. We worked with one of the leading drinks photographers to produce some really eye-catching creative. There are various different iterations which support the ‘mysterious’ nature of the Casillero del Diablo brand.”

Clare Griffiths, Commercial Director at Concha y Toro UK, said: “This new campaign shows our continued commitment to supporting our brands with strong marketing investment, and also highlights the great quality of our white wines on offer from Chile which we strongly believe in. We look forward to getting even more people drinking them!“

One notable fixture is temperature-sensitive dynamic digital ads, which serve up a different message according to the ambient temperature that day.

