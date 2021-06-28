Pernod Ricard UK appoints new marketing director

 | 28 June, 2021

Pernod Ricard UK has appointed Leanne Banks to the position of Marketing Director to “strategically lead its marketing and digital transformation”, and drive value growth across the company’s premium spirits and wine portfolio. She replaces Raja Banerji, who is returning to Pernod Ricard India to the position of Head of Prestige Portfolio.

In her new role, Banks will oversee the development of integrated marketing campaigns, innovation, brand advocacy, consumer experiences, digital and eCommerce across the PRUK business. She will report directly to David Haworth, Pernod Ricard UK Managing Director and will be a member of Pernod Ricard UK’s Management Committee.

Leanne has 20 years’ experience in the drinks and luxury industries and has held a variety of market and global roles across both marketing and insights at Maxxium, LVMH and Bacardi, including various positions within the brand teams at PRUK between 2005-2008. She joins most recently from premium D2C jewellery brand Monica Vinader, where she held the role of GM Brand & Marketing since January 2020.

Haworth said: “I am delighted to welcome Leanne to the team and her wealth of marketing experience, across the drinks industry and beyond, will be instrumental in accelerating the delivery of our premium portfolio of brands to consumers. I wish Raja the best of luck with his new role back in Pernod Ricard India.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro…
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  4. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  5. Grolsch returns to tap into UK's 4% abv premium…
  6. WineGB Award winners revealed
  7. Banrock Station launches flat bottles in Co-op…
  8. Accolade Wines adds Lambrini to its portfolio…
  9. Smirnoff teams up with Fever-Tree for Spritz-Up…
  10. Waterford Distillery prepares to bottle whisky…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95