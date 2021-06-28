Pernod Ricard UK appoints new marketing director

Pernod Ricard UK has appointed Leanne Banks to the position of Marketing Director to “strategically lead its marketing and digital transformation”, and drive value growth across the company’s premium spirits and wine portfolio. She replaces Raja Banerji, who is returning to Pernod Ricard India to the position of Head of Prestige Portfolio.

In her new role, Banks will oversee the development of integrated marketing campaigns, innovation, brand advocacy, consumer experiences, digital and eCommerce across the PRUK business. She will report directly to David Haworth, Pernod Ricard UK Managing Director and will be a member of Pernod Ricard UK’s Management Committee.

Leanne has 20 years’ experience in the drinks and luxury industries and has held a variety of market and global roles across both marketing and insights at Maxxium, LVMH and Bacardi, including various positions within the brand teams at PRUK between 2005-2008. She joins most recently from premium D2C jewellery brand Monica Vinader, where she held the role of GM Brand & Marketing since January 2020.

Haworth said: “I am delighted to welcome Leanne to the team and her wealth of marketing experience, across the drinks industry and beyond, will be instrumental in accelerating the delivery of our premium portfolio of brands to consumers. I wish Raja the best of luck with his new role back in Pernod Ricard India.”

Related articles: