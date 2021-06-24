Community Alcohol Partnerships secures "significant new funding"

Following significant new funding from Accolade Wines, Campari Group UK and retailer Iceland, Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAP) has announced plans to extend its work programme to reduce alcohol harm among young people and improve their health and wellbeing.

The new funding will allow CAP to extend its work in areas of the UK which have the highest rates of hospital admissions among under 18s, including Scotland, the Northeast and Northwest of England. It also plans to undertake research into the widespread practice of parents supplying alcohol to their children, while funding from Campari Group UK will enable it to focus programmes on areas with substantial student populations to encourage responsible drinking among young adults aged 18-25.

Derek Lewis, CAP Chairman, said: “We are delighted to announce three new funders for CAP and are deeply grateful to all of our funders for supporting CAP’s vital work to reduce alcohol harm among young people and improve their health and wellbeing. We know how damaging it can be for children to start drinking early in life - they are more likely to become frequent and binge drinkers, face educational problems and experience drug, violence and drinking problems in later life.”

“Every £1 invested in early interventions to prevent the early misuse of alcohol generates huge social and economic benefits and we are delighted that companies want to work with us to promote responsible drinking and make a positive impact on young people’s lives.”

Caroline Thompson-Hill, Managing Director for Europe, Accolade Wines, said: “Moderation has always been a core focus for Accolade Wines and we are proud to be supporting CAP’s vital work with people under 25. Through our funding of CAP, more programmes will be developed to encourage targeted, community-based solutions focused on health and wellbeing.”

Brad Madigan, Managing Director at Campari Group UK, said: “Social responsibility remains a very important priority to Campari Group, which is why we have partnered with CAP to support their very effective and powerful work to promote responsible drinking amongst young adult drinkers.”

“Our funding will be focused on areas with a substantial student population between 18 and 25 years of age, building on CAP’s existing work in Cardiff and Reading to further promote responsible drinking and reduce instances of binge-drinking. We sincerely hope our contribution will continue to enable CAP to provide effective education programmes that genuinely reduce alcohol-related harm in these areas.”

Robert Hayes, Licensing Manager for Iceland said: “As a responsible retailer of alcohol, Iceland is pleased to be able to support Community Alcohol Partnerships in their efforts to reduce alcohol related harm to young persons and the wider community in which a specific CAP is operating throughout England, Scotland and Wales.”

