Smirnoff teams up with Fever-Tree for Spritz-Up campaign

Vodka brand Smirnoff No.21 is collaborating with leading mixer, Fever-Tree, to champion Spritz serves this summer. The two-million-pound integrated “Spritz Up” campaign is live now until August and will hero the vodka Spritz serve across On and Off Trade. The activity will see out-of-home, digital, social, sampling as well as in-venue/ store activations across the UK.

The “Spritz Up” partnership champions the simplicity of creating a quality serve in just three easy steps. The campaign showcases Fever-Tree’s new premium soda range, including its Italian Blood Orange Soda, and Mexican Lime Soda, paired with triple distilled Smirnoff No.21.

With cocktails being one of the fastest growing categories across total alcohol, the Spritz serve is the fastest growing within cocktail, according to Smirnoff owner, Diageo.

Activity within the Off Trade will encourage increased basket spend by targeting at home occasions and tapping into the premiumisation trend. It is currently available in major multiples including Asda and Tesco, with planned activations across Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Waitrose, Ocado & Morrisons.

On Trade activations include Smirnoff and Fever-Tree drinks menus, features confirmed in Greene King and Bistrot Pierre.

Nick Payman, Head of Smirnoff GB, Diageo said: “We understand the importance of pairing quality spirits and mixers to elevate serves and experiences. Vodka’s versatility also means it can work well with a diverse range of flavours and cater to a variety of occasions and moments. There’s an increased demand for simple, yet delicious serves that people can easily enjoy without having to compromise on quality – and Fever-Tree mixers provide a choice of premium sodas to encourage people to explore new serve styles and flavour combinations.”

Andrew Ronald, UK General Manager, Fever-Tree said: “The past 12 months has shown the growing interest and excitement amongst consumers for great tasting long mixed drinks. Our soda range has proved incredibly popular since its launch and we’re very excited to be partnering with Smirnoff to highlight the simplicity of the vodka Spritz, introduce vodka fans to our Italian Blood Orange and our Mexican Lime sodas and create two delicious serves they can enjoy all summer long.”

