Accolade Wines adds Lambrini to its portfolio

Accolade Wines has acquired leading perry brand, Lambrini.

Created almost three decades ago, Lambrini is the number one brand of perry, or pear cider, in the UK. The brand will join Accolade Wines’ diverse portfolio of brands, including popular wine labels Hardys, Echo Falls, Jam Shed, St Hallett, Grant Burge, and House of Arras.

The acquisition of Lambrini from current owner Halewood Artisanal Spirits, is part of the ambitious sustainable growth strategy being pursued by Accolade Wines. It marks Accolade Wines’ third acquisition in the past year, following the purchase of Katnook Estate and Rolf Binder Wines in Australia.

Accolade Wines Chief Executive Officer Robert Foye said: “Accolade Wines is delighted to welcome Lambrini into its portfolio.

“Lambrini has such a strong heritage and is loved by British consumers,” he said. “We are excited about the role the brand will play in our broader strategic growth plans for the UK and Europe.”

Accolade Wines Managing Director, Europe, Caroline Thompson-Hill said: “We believe this acquisition is a great thing for the industry and the consumer as we continue to invest in our partnerships, innovate the category, and deliver products that excite the consumer. We are also delighted to announce that the carbon-neutral status of Accolade Wines Europe will be extended across the Lambrini portfolio, further supporting our ambition to reduce emissions across the industry.”

Halewood Chief Executive Officer Stewart Hainsworth said: “The sale of Lambrini marks the final stage in our corporate strategy to focus on our core portfolio of artisanal spirits with award-winning brands including Whitley Neill Gin and JJ Whitley Vodka as part of a larger emphasis on the gin, vodka, rum and whisky categories from our 12 artisanal distilleries.”

Halewood UK Managing Director John Bradbury said: “We believe Lambrini is in capable hands with Accolade Wines, which has a track record of building global brands. We will work closely with Accolade Wines and our customers through the period of transition to ensure continued delivery of the Lambrini brand to market.”

Related articles: