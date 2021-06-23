Graft Wine adds to its sales team and opens London office

The Graft Wine Company has appointed two new salespeople operating in London and the south-east, while also reopening a London office to capitalise on increasing new business opportunities in the capital.

Like many companies since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Graft had been operating remotely for several months. The company will now be headquartered on Denman Street in Soho.

Meanwhile, Chloe Luff and Leonardo Ribeiro joined the company’s sales team at the start of June.

Luff joins following sales roles in wine retail and distribution, hospitality and tourism in the UK, France and South Africa, following a career in advertising sales.

Ribeiro joins following account manager and business development roles at Liberty Wines and Amathus, prior to which he worked in the hospitality sector for the likes of Gordon Ramsay and Fifteen.

As part of a wider strategic review of the business at the start of the year, Graft’s two founders, David Knott and Nik Darlington, have also taken on new roles in the company. Knott assumes the role of managing director and Darlington becomes the company’s marketing director, while continuing to manage key accounts around the UK.

Luff said: “I made the career jump from advertising to the world of wine five years ago and haven’t looked back. It’s an exciting time to be working in the on-trade. I’m delighted to be joining the team at Graft and combining my two loves: wine and the London restaurant scene.”

Ribeiro said: “I am thrilled to be part of the Graft Wine Company. The dynamic of a fantastic team and an amazing selection of producers makes it very exciting. I am looking forward to getting on the ground with my Graft hat on!”

Knott, Graft’s managing director, said on the reopening of a London office: “Like many companies, Covid-19 has forced us to work remotely, which meant detaching the Graft team from our main London marketplace.

“Our move to Soho puts us right in the middle of the action and well positioned to deliver the highest level of service to our London customers while as a genuinely nationwide supplier providing a fine base for us to continue to expand throughout the UK.

“It is a great place to be and one that will help bring the team together after a long period apart.”

Knott also made these comments on the new members of the Graft sales team: “We have been wanting to grow our sales team for some time and felt like the reopening combined with the onset of summer would be perfect timing. It was a thorough search and we saw many excellent candidates, so we are absolutely delighted to welcome Leo and Chloe to the team.

“They both bring a depth of experience and knowledge that will help us grow as a business. It nearly doubles our sales team and puts sales at the centre of everything we do, alongside the great support structures already in place.

“It is a very exciting time for Graft, and I can’t wait to get stuck into 2021 and beyond.”

