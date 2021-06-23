Lanchester Wines adds to its senior off-trade team

Lanchester Wines has announced a new addition to its sales team to continue the company’s focus on growth in the retail sector.

Rebecca Vernon joins in a newly created role of Senior Business Manager-Retail. She has 10 years’ experience working within UK grocery and retail having account managed national and regional retailers.

Based in the North West, Vernon will be working with Lanchester Wines’ existing convenience and multiple retail customers developing own-brand labels and driving sales of existing product lines. She is also responsible for business development within this market, working closely with Lanchester Wines’ purchasing, sales and marketing teams.

Mark Roberts, Lanchester Wines’ Director of Sales, said: “Rebecca’s appointment continues Lanchester Wines’ focus on retail sector growth following the launch of our indie-focused service, Vintrigue Wines, in 2020. With Rebecca working within convenience retail and our Vintrigue team already tracking growth across the Indie sector, we now have the team and the tools in place for exponential growth across all retail channels.

“We’ve made the conscious business decision to step out of post-restrictions with a positive foot forward and eyes firmly on the future. This is a new role created in line with Rebecca’s experience and I’m sure you’ll agree she’ll be a fantastic addition to the team.”

Vernon said: “Lanchester Wines already has a strong portfolio of products and my role will see me identifying opportunities for innovation. This is an exciting challenge, enabling me to bring my experience of strategic retail business development to an already strong business.”

Related articles: