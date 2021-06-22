Purato teams up with La Tua Pasta for on-pack competition

Purato, the sustainable organic brand from Sicily, has joined up with artisanal pasta company La Tua Pasta for a neck collar competition starting in August.

In Winners of this competition will receive a supply of artisinal pasta (including sauces) and wines to match delivered to their door.

Purato wines will wear an eco-friendly neck collar, with details of the competition. Entrants simply need to scan the QR code on the neck collar, then enter the unique code to be entered into the draw. There will be a prize every week for the duration of the competition and one top prize.

This main prize is a year’s supply of artisanal pasta and Purato wine at home dining experiences worth £630. The winner can decide on how they prefer to receive their pasta delivery – all in one go, bi-monthly or monthly. Wines for the main prize will be delivered in two batches.

There will also be 14 weekly prize draws. Each week a lucky winner will win a Taste of Italy artisanal pasta and wine at home dining kit worth £130 to be delivered to their home.

The promotion runs from August 23, 2021 to November 30, 2021, which coincides with two key trading periods – Organic September and World Vegan Month - in November.

Purato wines are Sicilian, organic, vegan-friendly, super-sustainable, including being Carbon Neutral. The on-pack promotion is across Purato’s core lines including its white wine: Purato Cataratto Pinot Grigio Terre Siciliane IGP; its rosé: Purato Rosé Terre Siciliane IGP; and the red Purato Nero d’Avola Sicilia DOC.

The competition will be supported by a series of on-line competitions in key life-style titles, which will direct readers to participating retailers.

The Purato range of wines are available to the trade via North South Wines.

