Luxco appoints Craftwork as UK distributor

Luxco, the American distiller, producer, supplier and bottler of alcohol products, has appointed spirits distributor Craftwork to grow UK sales for its range of bourbon and rye whiskeys.

Luxco, which owns Lux Row Distillers and Limestone Branch Distillery in Kentucky, said it continues to prioritise the UK market as part of its European expansion strategy. The premium alcohol company saw European sales rise by 20% in 2020.

Lux Row Distillers’ Rebel and Blood Oath ranges will be the first bourbon whiskeys to be listed with Cratftwork.

The Rebel range includes: Rebel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (40% ABV); Rebel Small Batch Reserve Bourbon Whiskey (45.3% ABV); Rebel 100 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (50% ABV); Rebel 10-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey (50% ABV); and Rebel Small Batch Rye (45% ABV); alongside Blood Oath Bourbon Whiskey Pact No 6 (49.3% ABV) and Pact No 7 (49.3% ABV).

Greg Mefford, International Sales Director at Luxco, said: “As we look to continue our growth in the UK market, the team at Craftwork presented their impressive market knowledge, expertise, and passion for adding Rebel and Blood Oath brands as the first bourbons in their distinguished spirits portfolio.

“Craftwork has a proven track record in building brand presence in the UK. The business’ approach is very focussed and will give Rebel and Blood Oath the attention required to really drive growth in the UK and bring these celebrated brands to more consumers. We look forward to seeing where the partnership takes us as we continue to develop new products for the UK market.”

Jeremy Rockett, founder of Craftwork, said: “It’s fantastic to have been appointed as a distribution partner for two of Luxco’s esteemed brands the UK. We’ve had our eye on the bourbon category for a while and Lux Row Distillers’ Rebel and Blood Oath ranges are the perfect fit for us. Both brands are high quality and accessible, with an enviable provenance that provides a truly spectacular product range for us to offer our customers.”

