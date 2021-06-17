Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I bolsters wholesale leadership team

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, a proud part of AB InBev, is bolstering its wholesale leadership team, with two new appointments.

Amanda Coverdale, previously Commercial Controller of Off Trade Wholesale, has been promoted to the newly created role of Country Lead for Ireland. Meanwhile, Daria Kuznetsova, will join the brewer to assume Amanda’s previous role as Commercial Controller of Off Trade Wholesale for the UK&I.

As Country Lead, Amanda will be responsible for the total On and Off Trade market in Ireland, working in collaboration with Budweiser Brewing Group’s distribution partners. The creation of this role comes as Budweiser Brewing Group strengthens its position in Ireland. Amanda’s promotion follows her time as Commercial Controller of Off Trade Wholesale, where she impressed the business with her continuous focus on improvement and transformation – whilst working collaboratively with customers to navigate the challenges of the pandemic. Amanda joined Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I in 2013, after several National Account Executive roles at food companies including 2 Sisters and Bunzl.

Daria Kuznetsova will assume the role of Commercial Controller of Off Trade Wholesale, reporting into Jessica Markowski, Sales Director of Convenience & Wholesale. Currently Sales Manager for AB InBev UAE, she is experienced in working with many of the world’s leading alcohol brands, which she will draw upon in this new role. Her focus will be on delivering growth through digital transformation and premiumisation, working closely with wholesalers and retailers.

Amanda Coverdale, Country Lead, Ireland, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, commented: “I am thrilled to be leading operations in Ireland in this new role. I look forward to building on our strong partnership with our distribution partners to drive our joint premium portfolio, as well as delivering sustainable brand growth. Ireland is an exciting market ready for growth, and I’m proud to be leading its development.”

Daria Kuznetsova, Commercial Controller of Off Trade Wholesale, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I team. 2021 is a big year for beer, creating many opportunities for retailers – such as the upcoming summer of sport. I look forward to applying my global experience to this market, helping customers to capitalise on these opportunities and navigate the challenges the post-pandemic landscape presents.”

Jessica Markowski, Sales Director- Convenience & Wholesale, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, added: “Amanda’s leadership during a particularly difficult period helped the team to deliver best in class activations and our customers to overcome some of the challenges of the pandemic. We wish Amanda all the best in her new role – I’m excited to see what she can achieve! Daria is an outstanding addition to our team and brings with her 12 years of experience working in both trade and marketing roles. She is the ideal person to continue to take our wholesale channel from strength to strength and I am very much looking forward to working with her.”

Related articles: