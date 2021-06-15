Asahi UK extends into hard seltzer category

By Sonya Hook
 | 15 June, 2021

Asahi UK today announces its entry into the hard seltzer category with the arrival of Viper Hard Seltzer (4%ABV) to complement its portfolio of premium beer and cider brands.

Viper is brewed in Pilsen using pure spring water and it will be available from this month in two flavours: Lime; and Cranberry, in 33cl single can and bottle formats.

The launch of Viper Hard Seltzer will be supported by an experimental sampling campaign, as well as activation at consumer events and festivals nationwide.

Viper Hard Seltzer, which contains no artificial sweeteners, colours or preservatives, is brewed with water pumped from 100metres below sea level, which then experiences a six-day brewing process to create a hard seltzer “with a crystal-clear appearance”.

Hard Seltzers are currently worth approximately £10.4million in the UK and are forecast to grow by 34% by 2024. Coupled with the recent explosion of the Ready-To-Drink (RTD) category and 13.7million UK consumers reportedly being open to trying Hard Seltzers, Asahi UK believes there is a prime opportunity for the drinks industry to capitalise on the category.

Sam Rhodes, Marketing Director Asahi UK, said: “As a business we have a proven track record for building market-leading brands and we are dedicated to always offering beverages with premium quality credentials. Entering the vibrant hard seltzer category is a really exciting move for us, and we’re proud to introduce a hard seltzer that not only offers quality, demonstrated through the brewing process, but it also allows us to continue to offer products to our customers that are in line with consumer trends.”

