Wines of South Africa launches digital marketplace

Wines of South Africa has launched a new digital marketplace, entitled Wines of South Africa Gateway.

The gateway will provide international trade with a single online space in which to research, interact, and develop new and existing business with South African wine producers.

As a result of Covid restrictions global wine industries have had to respond rapidly to the shift into virtual trading, and the pandemic has highlighted the value of long-term investment in online platforms. The Wines of South Africa Gateway will provide export markets with “the most extensive and in-depth resource” for South African wine. It will be run by Bottlebooks, who Wines of South Africa has worked with since 2017.

The Wines of South Africa Gateway will allow buyers, importers and media to easily search through hundreds of South African wine producers, with detailed search criteria, and provide a digital catalogue of producers and products with comprehensive information on all the wines listed. The gateway can be used as the basis for future wine tasting events, shows and the South African wine industry’s showcase event, CapeWine, which will next run from October 5 to 7 2022.

As well as providing an up-to-date database of producer and wine information the Wines of South Africa Gateway can be used as a marketing tool for producers, who can upload videos, images and other marketing content to the site. There will also be a feature to request samples and virtual tastings directly with producers. In essence, the Wines of South Africa Gateway is a single tool for South African producers to interact with the trade globally.

Siobhan Thompson, chief executive, Wines of South Africa, said: “The Wines of South Africa Gateway will provide importers and producers with the opportunity to engage directly with one another, without having to visit numerous websites. The gateway allows buyers to get a snapshot of the most pertinent information from each producer, giving them the tools to make informed decisions, and ultimately saving them time and effort. Furthermore, the gateway will benefit our producers when looking for new opportunities in export markets.”

