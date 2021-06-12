CBA Gin Co launches with Marrakech and California Gins

CBA Gin Co, the new London-based premium spirits brand, is launching its first two gins this month: Marrakech Gin and California Gin.

Both gins are designed to carry a clear destination focus, enabling consumers to enjoy a tasting experience reminiscent of the city or region from the comfort of their own home; the strapline being: “If You Can’t Go In Person, Go in Spirit”. The gins are available in 70cl bottles and retail at £37 for Marrakech Gin and £38 for California Gin.

Marrakech Gin is infused with bright citrus and fragrant Moroccan spices and inspired by the wonderful tastes and aromas of Marrakech. The premium classic gin combines the flavours of 19 botanicals including fresh lemon peel, mint, coriander and turmeric. Packaged in a deep blue bottle with terracotta and gold geometric labelling, the bottle echoes the colours and shapes of a busy Moroccan souk. The label also features close-ups of artwork detailing Marrakech’s world-renowned Majorelle Gardens.

California Gin is a premium gin infused with 10 botanicals including deep intense citrus flavours from Valencian oranges to give a real taste of California, without the jet lag. It conjures up sunlit days in Orange Country, named after the rolling acres of Valencian orange groves, heavy with sweet juicy fruit ripening under a warm sun. The bottle is of course orange in colour, with sunlight rays emanating from the California lettering depicted in the middle.

CBA Gin Co was founded by Peter Barney and Chris Stewart, who together have 50 years’ experience running global alcohol marketing campaigns as well as highly successful bars. The gins have been a year in the making and bring the flavours and ambience of popular travel destinations to the UK at a time when we are not able to travel there in person. Barney and Stewart have worked with their dedicated CBA Tasting Squad of gin experts to fine-tune each brand until they established the perfect taste and balance.

Stewart said: “We are absolutely delighted to be launching both CBA Gin Co and our duo of premium, destination gins. We have worked incredibly hard over the last year to finally now be able to offer the tastes of Marrakech and California in our gins to UK consumers, at a time when we can’t travel there. As our strapline goes: ‘If You Can’t Go in Person, Go In Spirit’. We think you’ll agree that both of these gins evoke the essence of both of these wonderful places, in a glass.”

Barney said: “Just over a year ago Chris and I had been running a bar together for over 10 years, when Covid hit. It was at this point that we decided to make something positive of the situation we found ourselves in. We combined our experience over many years both running bars and also running global alcohol marketing campaigns and channeled everything from our pasts into the launch of these new gins.

“Marrakech and California Gins are just the start, however. There will be other exciting gins capturing the flavours of other wonderful places around the world, the next of which is likely to be launched later in 2021.”

