Wines of Portugal turns focus on independent wine shops with latest campaign

Wines of Portugal has created a new campaign to promote Portuguese wines in the independent retail sector.

As part of the “Wines of Portugal Month - June is for Indies” promotion, selected retailers are being supported to organise a campaign focusing on Portuguese wines in their physical or online shops, with specific communication and promotion, during the month of June. The participants were chosen via an application process. Of the 52 applications received, 15 were selected to participate in the campaign.

Each of the retailers has received a support package, alongside a digital ‘tool box’, point of sale material, an educational seminar hosted by Sarah Ahmed and will receive online support and promotion throughout the month of June on the Wines of Portugal UK and other partners’ social media channels.

In addition, Wines of Portugal UK has paired each of the indies with a local social media ‘influencer’; someone who will help raise awareness of the Portuguese wines in their local store, using the hashtags: #JuneIsforIndies and #WinesofPortugalUK.

Indies around the country have big plans for their individual promotions, ranging from tastings, social media promotions, articles, events and special offers.

Duncan Murray from Duncan Murray Wines in Market Harborough, said: “People coming to independents are looking for something a bit different and Portugal provides that in spades. The wines are food-friendly, there’s a versatility, the flavours are really exciting and there’s a real difference between the same grape in the north, the middle and the south”.

"Support your local Indie" is the tag line for this campaign, that aims, on one hand, to support independent retailers coming out of the pandemic and, on the other, to promote Portuguese wines among the Indies.

Frederico Falcão, Chairman of the ViniPortugal board, said: “The UK is a fast-growing market and one of great relevance to Portugal. In the Wine Merchant’s annual survey, Portugal ranked 4th as the country with the highest growth potential. 28% of respondents said Portugal is one of the areas they see growth coming from, maintaining the trend of the last four years.”

