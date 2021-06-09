Sustainable drinks trade show launches in aid of the Drinks Trust

The Liana Collection and Jim and Tonic, in collaboration with the Drinks Trust, are inviting members of the industry to a not-for-profit trade show aimed at celebrating independent, sustainable drinks producers.

Cheers! which will host more than 20 independent, sustainable producers in the UK, will take place on September 21 at Mercato Metropolitano, London.

Throughout the day, the event will feature talks and seminars sessions with Industry Experts, including:

- Alex Kratena and Monica Berg, Founders of Muyu Liqueurs

- Vincent Béjot, Founder of 30&40

- Mark Ward, Founder of Regal Rogue Vermouth

- Stephanie Jordan and Tim Etherington-Judge, Founders of Avallen Calvados

Donation-based entry tickets for the industry are available for the event, with all monies being donated to The Drinks Trust. The requested donation is £3, and tickets are available at https://www.lianacollection.co.uk/

David Wood, Director of The Liana Collection and event's organiser, said: "After an incredibly tough period for hospitality and the community of smaller drinks brands within the industry, I'm incredibly proud to be part of such a positive event. Working alongside our friends at Jim and Tonic and The Drinks Trust, we are trying to create a not-for-profit trade show that brings together the community of smaller drinks brands and entrepreneurs who have been through such a tough period. The Liana Collection has a strict focus on sustainability, and we're delighted to have some leading experts on the topic talking at the event"

Alastair Jones, Sales Director of Jim and Tonic, said: "We are delighted to be a part of this fantastic event with our close friends Liana Collection and in support of such a great cause in The Drinks Trust. Sustainability is at the heart of our business, and it's great to be able to work with like-minded brands on delivering an event with this important issue at its core."

Cheers! will be working in support of the hospitality industry, with 100% of proceeds will be going to The Drinks Trust, the drinks industry community organisation. Since 1886, The Drinks Trust has provided care and support to the people who form the drinks industry workforce, both past and present.

For further information about the event, please visit https://www.lianacollection.co.uk/

