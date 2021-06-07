I Heart Wines reveals Summer campaign for tenth birthday

By Sonya Hook
 | 07 June, 2021

I Heart Wines is launching a national campaign this summer to celebrate its tenth birthday.

The campaign, which has the overarching message of “Our Birthday, your party” will see I Heart giving its fans a chance to win £10,000 alongside hundreds of other prizes. The campaign will be promoted via an on-pack sticker appearing on 1.4 million bottles across 14 different retailers. It will be supported on TV and VOD as well as in store POS, digital and social media.

Dani McDonald, senior brand manager for I Heart Wines said: “To be able to celebrate I Heart’s 10th Birthday is testament to the belief, vision and hard work from our dedicated team, our supportive customers and are loyal consumers. We are thrilled to be able to launch a multi-channel, multi-retailer, national campaign in support of our 10th Birthday. Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do, and we can’t wait to make someone’s year with a whopping £10,000!”
Robin Copestick, managing director of Freixenet Copestick said: “We have had so much fun with the I Heart Wines brand. To have achieved such phenomenal growth all over the world is an incredible achievement. I am very proud of this success but also delighted that we have brought so much passion and enjoyment into the global wine category.”

I Heart is currently the tenth largest wine brand with a retail sales value of £125 million and growth of 28% year-on-year (IRI April 18, 2021). In 2020 the brand sold 23 million bottles across its range in the UK.

Related articles:

Site Search

Newsletter

Most read articles

  1. Heineken launches limited-edition UEFA Euro…
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. Bud Light Seltzer set to join UK's hard seltzer…
  4. Grolsch returns to tap into UK's 4% abv premium…
  5. May/June 2021 issue
  6. Batch & Bottle cocktail range from William…
  7. Carling launches Golden Can promotion
  8. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  9. Aldi launches no-alcohol alternatives to sparkling…
  10. Beavertown unveils fruity pale ale for the…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Job Opportunity

Drinks Industry Recruitment

For more information about recruitment advertising online or within Drinks Retailing News magazine please contact:

Erica Stuart on 01293 558 132
email erica.stuart@agilemedia.co.uk.

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95