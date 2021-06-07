I Heart Wines reveals Summer campaign for tenth birthday

I Heart Wines is launching a national campaign this summer to celebrate its tenth birthday.

The campaign, which has the overarching message of “Our Birthday, your party” will see I Heart giving its fans a chance to win £10,000 alongside hundreds of other prizes. The campaign will be promoted via an on-pack sticker appearing on 1.4 million bottles across 14 different retailers. It will be supported on TV and VOD as well as in store POS, digital and social media.

Dani McDonald, senior brand manager for I Heart Wines said: “To be able to celebrate I Heart’s 10th Birthday is testament to the belief, vision and hard work from our dedicated team, our supportive customers and are loyal consumers. We are thrilled to be able to launch a multi-channel, multi-retailer, national campaign in support of our 10th Birthday. Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do, and we can’t wait to make someone’s year with a whopping £10,000!”

Robin Copestick, managing director of Freixenet Copestick said: “We have had so much fun with the I Heart Wines brand. To have achieved such phenomenal growth all over the world is an incredible achievement. I am very proud of this success but also delighted that we have brought so much passion and enjoyment into the global wine category.”

I Heart is currently the tenth largest wine brand with a retail sales value of £125 million and growth of 28% year-on-year (IRI April 18, 2021). In 2020 the brand sold 23 million bottles across its range in the UK.

